The #WWEChampionship is on the line at #WrestleManiaBacklash in a TRIPLE THREAT MATCH. #WWERaw @fightbobby @DMcIntyreWWE @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/pJu0QWran9

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend against both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at At Wrestlemania Backlash!

The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout he would be added to WWE Championship match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Big Change Made To WWE WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...] Apr 26 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...]

Adam Cole Says He Has 'A Lot To Say' Ahead Of Sport Journalist Interview

WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter [...] Apr 26 - WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter [...]

AEW Star Paul Wight To Hold Virtual Meet and Greet

The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virt[...] Apr 26 - The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virt[...]

Natalya Discusses Giving WWE Superstars Private Training Sessions

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her[...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her[...]

Triple H Discusses One More Match At WrestleMania

Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In [...] Apr 26 - Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In [...]

WATCH: Trailer For A&E Biography On Randy Savage

The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Al[...] Apr 26 - The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Al[...]

WWE Announces Two More Matches For Tonight's RAW

As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...] Apr 26 - As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...]

Injury Update On Randy Orton

As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...] Apr 26 - As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...]

Jeff Jarrett Set To Host Live Edition Of His Podcast 'My World'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: [...]

Pat McAfee Discusses First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his firs[...] Apr 26 - Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his firs[...]

New Match Set For Wednesday’s MLW Fusion

MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League W[...] Apr 26 - MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League W[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Bobby Lashley Address, One Match Announced

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on D[...] Apr 26 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on D[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal How Much They Were Offered To Join WWE

During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they [...] Apr 26 - During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they [...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Cancels Three Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result o[...] Apr 26 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result o[...]

WWE Appoints New SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships

WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– W[...] Apr 26 - WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– W[...]

Edge Apologizes To Kurt Angle For The ‘You Suck’ Chant

Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge star[...] Apr 26 - Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge star[...]

Chelsea Green Files Trademark For Upcoming Podcast

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fight[...] Apr 26 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fight[...]

MLW Coming To VICE TV This Saturday

Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestli[...] Apr 26 - Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestli[...]

The Miz Reveals Why He Got Kicked Out The WWE Lock Room Early In His Career

In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subject[...] Apr 26 - In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subject[...]

Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion

The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...] Apr 25 - The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...]

Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James All Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Next Three PPV Events

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...]

Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...]