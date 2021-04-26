Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building.

On last Monday's episode, Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine after attacking a WWE referee in the closing moments of the show.

It had been reported that Flair would be taking time off again for dental work, but it appears to either be false or she's had it completed.

Returning to the ring Deville is in there with the referee that Flair attacked last week. She introduces Flair and they look back at what happened last week.

Sonya says that Adam Pearce's decision to fine and suspend Charlotte was rushed. She asked Charlotte to explain to which Flair says she has learned the errors of her ways and wants to apologize to WWE Management, the WWE Universe, and the referee for her actions.

Sonya noted that Charlotte has paid the fine so her suspension is lifted and she will return to action. Sonya then told Eddie that he will be the referee in that match.

Charlotte then said Eddie (the ref) said it was his mistake so she wants him to apologize to her, which he did.