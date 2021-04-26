AEW Star Paul Wight To Hold Virtual Meet and Greet

The following press release was issued:

AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET

Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 at 4 PM ET.

Paul Donald Wight II (AKA “Big Show”) is an American actor, professional wrestler, and professional wrestling commentator. He is signed to All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer as well as a commentator for its forthcoming web television show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

The FanRoom Live platform helps actors, musicians, comedians, sports stars, and other popular figures engage and interact seamlessly with their supporters virtually. These sessions are always very interactive and more like a meet ’n’ greet and Q&A town-hall-style meetings.

FanRoom Live is a digital platform that connects actors, authors, comedians, athletes, and celebrities to their fans in an intimate platform of virtual events conducted like “town-hall” meetings. FanRoom Live events feature Q&A sessions, giving fans access never experienced before.

FanRoom Live is the brilliant collaboration of an actor/producer, talent agent and celebrity event producer in response to the pandemic that stilled the entertainment industry. Fighting boredom, depression and isolation, the public is hungry for normalcy. Cedric the Entertainer, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian, Mich Faulkner, CEO of 123 Talent, and Jeff Krauss, President of event production and entertainment company IE Group, designed a new reality. They brought on Host and CO-EP Jae Benjamin, as well as, CO-EP and Co-Host, Stacey Toy. Pooling their talents and resources, they created a solution for staying home and social distancing while getting an intimate entertainment fix for eager fans. Artists connect with fans in ways never possible before. FanRoom Live became an instant success. Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Brant Daugherty, Holland Roden, Kurt Angle, Jake The Snake Roberts, Richard Kline, Sean Kanan, Morgan Fairchild and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe.

Get your FanRoom Live tickets to meet Paul Wight LIVE on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET by going to https://www.fanroomlive.com

SOURCE WORLD STAR PR