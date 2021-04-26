Triple H Discusses One More Match At WrestleMania

Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with.

In 22 matches, the 14-time world champion Triple H has racked up 9 wins and 13 losses at WrestleMania.

Here is what he had to say:

“Yeah, there’s a lot of guys.

When you’ve done this for this long, and even for Shawn, as we’re here doing all this, there’s absolutely no way that you don’t look at certain talent and go, ‘I would have loved to have got in the ring with him.’ It’s your instinct, and it’s part of the reason why you spot talent and you think, ‘Oh, this talent is really good.’ It’s the same thing.

What you’re looking for, how they handle the crowd, all those bits and pieces and what you do and then of course, there are certain ones that would be better suited to your style than others.

Have those moments in those big arenas because to me, it’s about the different fans.

It’s not about the big WrestleMania moment. If I was to do it in that manner, the people that I would want to do it with wouldn’t necessarily be, I wouldn’t be looking to do it with somebody that I had a long-term history with.

I’d be looking to do it probably with somebody that was younger and getting rolling. It doesn’t even have to be younger but would be different, and a different challenge and a different thought, but again, it’s not in the front of my head.

It seems to bother everybody else more than it does me.”