WATCH: Trailer For A&E Biography On Randy Savage

"Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), “Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring."

The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released.

WWE Announces Two More Matches For Tonight's RAW

As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...] Apr 26 - As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...]

Injury Update On Randy Orton

As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...] Apr 26 - As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...]

Jeff Jarrett Set To Host Live Edition Of His Podcast 'My World'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: [...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: [...]

Pat McAfee Discusses First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his firs[...] Apr 26 - Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his firs[...]

New Match Set For Wednesday’s MLW Fusion

MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League W[...] Apr 26 - MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League W[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Bobby Lashley Address, One Match Announced

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on D[...] Apr 26 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on D[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal How Much They Were Offered To Join WWE

During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they [...] Apr 26 - During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they [...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Cancels Three Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result o[...] Apr 26 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result o[...]

WWE Appoints New SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships

WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– W[...] Apr 26 - WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– W[...]

Edge Apologizes To Kurt Angle For The ‘You Suck’ Chant

Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge star[...] Apr 26 - Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge star[...]

Chelsea Green Files Trademark For Upcoming Podcast

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fight[...] Apr 26 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fight[...]

MLW Coming To VICE TV This Saturday

Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestli[...] Apr 26 - Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestli[...]

The Miz Reveals Why He Got Kicked Out The WWE Lock Room Early In His Career

In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subject[...] Apr 26 - In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subject[...]

Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion

The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...] Apr 25 - The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...]

Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James All Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Next Three PPV Events

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...]

Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...]

New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N[...] Apr 25 - In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N[...]

New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title [...] Apr 25 - A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title [...]

Big Cass Makes His IMPACT Wrestling Debut At Rebellion PPV

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W.[...] Apr 25 - Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W.[...]

Nation Of Domination Reunion Booked For First Time In 22 Years

The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be[...] Apr 25 - The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses Who He Thanks Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remem[...] Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remem[...]

Caz XL Set To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling 'Anytime Now'

A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested th[...] Apr 25 - A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested th[...]