Injury Update On Randy Orton

As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle.

In an update from Fightful Select, Orton will reportedly be okay, although he did suffer deep bruising to the area.

"We’re told that Orton sustained a deep bruise in the area, but initially at least there didn’t seem to be major damage that would sideline him for a long period of time."

Riddle vs. Randy Orton: Raw, April 19, 2021