Injury Update On Randy Orton
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2021
As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle.
In an update from Fightful Select, Orton will reportedly be okay, although he did suffer deep bruising to the area.
"We’re told that Orton sustained a deep bruise in the area, but initially at least there didn’t seem to be major damage that would sideline him for a long period of time."
Riddle vs. Randy Orton: Raw, April 19, 2021
https://wrestlr.me/67889/
Copy URL
