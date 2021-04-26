We told you we had some news for you, today! Ain’t we great?! The very first #MyWord LIVE is coming to @JimmysSeafood on June 12th! Grab your tickets while you can, Slapnuts, because it’s sure to sell out! ➡️: https://t.co/2nplKaDhk8 https://t.co/vyq4RkVNVS

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021.

Jeff Jarrett Set To Host Live Edition Of His Podcast 'My World'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: "We told you we had some news for you, today! Ain[...] Apr 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted: "We told you we had some news for you, today! Ain[...]

Pat McAfee Discusses First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his first meeting with Vince McMahon during his recent pod[...] Apr 26 - Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his first meeting with Vince McMahon during his recent pod[...]

New Match Set For Wednesday’s MLW Fusion

MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hijo [...] Apr 26 - MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hijo [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Bobby Lashley Address, One Match Announced

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on Drew McIntyre ahead of their WrestleMania Backlash [...] Apr 26 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on Drew McIntyre ahead of their WrestleMania Backlash [...]

The Young Bucks Reveal How Much They Were Offered To Join WWE

During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they turned down. He said: “I knew [Good Brother[...] Apr 26 - During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they turned down. He said: “I knew [Good Brother[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Cancels Three Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result of the State of Emergency declared across Tokyo, Ne[...] Apr 26 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result of the State of Emergency declared across Tokyo, Ne[...]

WWE Appoints New SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships

WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of [...] Apr 26 - WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of [...]

Edge Apologizes To Kurt Angle For The ‘You Suck’ Chant

Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge started the chant. He captioned a photo: "How the "You[...] Apr 26 - Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge started the chant. He captioned a photo: "How the "You[...]

Chelsea Green Files Trademark For Upcoming Podcast

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fightful revealed the following trademark filing. IC 0[...] Apr 26 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fightful revealed the following trademark filing. IC 0[...]

MLW Coming To VICE TV This Saturday

Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will pre[...] Apr 26 - Major League Wrestling issued the following: MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will pre[...]

The Miz Reveals Why He Got Kicked Out The WWE Lock Room Early In His Career

In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subjects touched in the documentary was what happened whe[...] Apr 26 - In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network. One of the subjects touched in the documentary was what happened whe[...]

Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion

The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the show which featured[...] Apr 25 - The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the show which featured[...]

Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James All Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently released WWE superstars Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently released WWE superstars Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Next Three PPV Events

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15. Next, Against All Odds on Saturday, June 12. a[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15. Next, Against All Odds on Saturday, June 12. a[...]

Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille in the ring. Then all of a sudden Taylor Wilde&rsq[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille in the ring. Then all of a sudden Taylor Wilde&rsq[...]

New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) defended the[...] Apr 25 - In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) defended the[...]

New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title vs. Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat matc[...] Apr 25 - A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title vs. Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat matc[...]

Big Cass Makes His IMPACT Wrestling Debut At Rebellion PPV

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W. Morrissey. He had been using CazXL since leaving [...] Apr 25 - Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W. Morrissey. He had been using CazXL since leaving [...]

Nation Of Domination Reunion Booked For First Time In 22 Years

The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be reunited for the first time in 22 years and will [...] Apr 25 - The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be reunited for the first time in 22 years and will [...]

Kurt Angle Discusses Who He Thanks Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remember Steveson was shown ringside with Stephanie McM[...] Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remember Steveson was shown ringside with Stephanie McM[...]

Caz XL Set To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling 'Anytime Now'

A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested the it might be as soon as tonight's IMPACT Rebellio[...] Apr 25 - A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested the it might be as soon as tonight's IMPACT Rebellio[...]

Former Lucha Underground Champion Teasing AEW Debut?

Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut. He took to Twitter to show off his physique and noted that doctors told him years ago that he would n[...] Apr 25 - Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut. He took to Twitter to show off his physique and noted that doctors told him years ago that he would n[...]

Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore Makes A Concerning Claim About Mark Carrano

On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts, former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore tweeted, "Where does he store his s[...] Apr 25 - On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts, former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore tweeted, "Where does he store his s[...]

Mark Carrano Accused Of Stealing WWE Championship Belts

The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations. One such allegation is that Carrano stole actual WWE title belts a[...] Apr 25 - The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations. One such allegation is that Carrano stole actual WWE title belts a[...]