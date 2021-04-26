The Young Bucks Reveal How Much They Were Offered To Join WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2021
During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they turned down.
He said: “I knew [Good Brothers] money. Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He’s already offering us $500,000 each guaranteed. I’m going, ‘what!’ Right then, we knew our street value. That was the first offer. Basically, he said, ‘by the end of your trip, I would love an answer.’ The whole trip, I’m [stressed]. I kept dragging it out.”
Nick also revealed that ROH couldn’t afford them anymore. He added: “They couldn’t afford it. We told them, ‘we know we can make a million and that’s our goal, to make seven digits this year.’ They knew they couldn’t come close to that.”
When asked if they hit seven digits, Nick replied, “Are you kidding?”
