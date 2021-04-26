The Miz Reveals Why He Got Kicked Out The WWE Lock Room Early In His Career

In case you didn't know, The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available for streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network.

One of the subjects touched in the documentary was what happened when Chris Benoit banned him from the locker room early in his WWE career. Benoit wasn't mentioned by name but he explained:

"One day I was eating a piece of chicken in the locker room" The Miz said.

"Someone comes in and goes, ‘Dude, you’re eating over my bag.’ And his bag was right there. I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’ He goes, ‘Dude, you just got stuff all over my bag.’ I go [shakes head]… I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was [saying], ‘I’m sorry, I apologize.’ Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking."

He then commented on what Benoit said to him:

"It was almost like I was taking the chicken and just throwing it in the locker room and just smearing it all over the place and all over stuff,” he added. “That’s what I felt like, and I’m appalled. ‘I am so sorry, I did not mean to do it. I’m just trying to do the right thing here.’ And he goes, ‘You are not allowed to dress in our locker room. I think you should just stay out of the locker room."

Miz was banned from the locker room for several months.

John Cena commented on the documentary and gave high praise to Miz.