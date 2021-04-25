Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion

The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the show which featured The Good Brothers at ringside for Omega and Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack for Swann. He is now the NEW IMPACT Wrestling Champion!

The match featured Impact’s Brian Hebner and AEW’s Aubrey Edwards as referees.

Mauro Ranallo was also a special guest on commentary.

The match was very back and forth, at one point Swann accidentally hit ref Hebner with a cutter which lead to Omega trying to use a steel chair, but he was stopped by Aubrey. Hebner recovered and resumed officiating the match.

Omega hit several v-triggers but Swann but they didn't keep him down. The finish came when Swann missed a Phoenix splash and Omegal delivered the One Winged Angel for the 1...2...3!.