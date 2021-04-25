Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille in the ring.

Then all of a sudden Taylor Wilde’s music hit and she made for the ring to make the save. Purrazzo ran out of the ring and Susan and Kimber Lee took some blows from Wilde.

Wilde is a one-time TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion with her partners Sarita and Hamada, while also becoming the first wrestler to have held both titles.