New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2021
A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ace Austin defended the title vs. Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match. Alexander picked up the win with a Divine Intervention on Austin.
