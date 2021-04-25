Kurt Angle Discusses Who He Thanks Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE.

You may remember Steveson was shown ringside with Stephanie McMahon during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Steveson has trained with Lesnar in the past and has also been a big support to him.

Angle said:

"I think he’s going to be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he’s going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar.

I think he needs to take the chance, whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he’s got to do one of them. I think he is a future star regardless of what he does. He’s got a great look to him, great athlete."