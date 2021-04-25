Caz XL Set To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling 'Anytime Now'

A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested the it might be as soon as tonight's IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view.

Caz was released from his WWE contract in 2018 and subsequently dealt with a lot of issues concerning his mental health and alcohol abuse.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet he addressed his alcohol issues:

"It became a matter of life and death. I had a few more seizures after the one in Philadelphia. It got to the point where I knew I was going to die. If I keep going down this path I’m gonna die. There was a point where maybe I didn’t even care about that, but for some reason at that point in time I did care. I was like I can’t die, I’ve got to do something about this. I could have easily given up, but some instinctual thing told me to keep going. The hardest thing to do is to reach out for help."