Former Lucha Underground Champion Teasing AEW Debut?

Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut.

He took to Twitter to show off his physique and noted that doctors told him years ago that he would never be able to compete in the ring again.

In his tweet, he tagged the AEW photographer who took the photo which has AEW logos in the background.

"Holy crap @Speedy_Photo takes amazing photos FireFireFire I had 2 years of people telling me to quit & doctors telling me I'd never wrestle again. Don't you ever let anyone tell you what YOU can or can't do. What do YOU want to do that people told you you couldn't? Who likes the look?"

Casaus has been in attendance in the crowd of several AEW events but has never appeared on the show.