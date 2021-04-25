WWE Files Trademarks For Current NXT Storyline

WWE recently filed trademark requests for the term "In-Dex" on April 24, 2021 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Below is the description of their listing:

Based on watching NXT TV, this term is for the ongoing storyline involving Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. WWE started using the term this past week.

Lumis has been feuding with The Way (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and Heartwell) for the past few months. Lumis has challenged Gargano for the North American Title, kidnapped Theory, and is now apparently in a romantic relationship with Heartwell.