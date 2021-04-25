WWE Hall of Famer Reveals Why He Stopped Trusting Scott Steiner

"I gave him my back and he abused it, so I never trusted him again. But thank God we didn’t have to wrestle them very many times. I b****ed about it to somebody. I said, ‘Don’t ever f***ing… I ain’t wrestling him again.’ But I think we did wrestle him again, but I never let him behind me. You’re not getting behind me, Scott, sorry"

Here is what he told the, Title Match Network:

During their feud in the early 90s, Steiner delivered an Olympic-style suplex to Valentine in one of their matches which almost lead to a serious neck injury.

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has revealed that following a botched suplex he never trusted Scott Steiner again.

