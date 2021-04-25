Former WWE Referee Criticizes AEW Referees

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized the way AEW is handling their officials during the most recent edition of his Reffin’ Rant series on Twitter.

Korderas had a 22-year tenure with WWE from 1987 to 2009.

Here is what he said:

"It was entertaining (AEW). They opened the show with a nice match, with Adam Page and Starks… but throughout the show, there was a constant theme of too many run-ins, and a lot of group factions jumping in after the match. And run-ins during the match. When you do it too many times it loses its meaning. Do it when it's very important, do it once in the show, then it means something and it means a lot more... Not only that, why don’t they just have the referees not count at all when talent is outside the ring? It seems like in almost every match there was too much time spent outside the ring. Among other things, can we come up with a distraction for a referee that makes sense?! And doesn’t make him - or her - look like a total buffoon?! Just saying!”