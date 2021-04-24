Christian Cage Comments On When He Plans To Retire From The Ring

Christian Cage was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, he talked about when he plans to hang up his boots and retire from the ring.

Here is what he said:

"I signed a multi-year deal with AEW. I am committed to getting through that and then we’ll see where I’m at. I haven’t put an exact date on it yet, but I know I am closer to the end than the beginning. In a way, my body has been preserved for the past seven years. I feel great in the ring so we will see what happens. Getting this back is a huge gift, and I won’t take it for granted any time I step through these ropes. I am taking it one step at a time and am thankful for every moment I get."