MMA Fighter Sanjana George Has Signed With WWE

Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George will be joining WWE.
She issued the announcement yesterday on her Instagram account revealing the news.
"Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it’s just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter."
Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the show which featured[...]
Apr 25 - IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently released WWE superstars Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and[...]
Apr 25
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Next Three PPV Events During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15. Next, Against All Odds on Saturday, June 12. a[...]
Apr 25
Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille in the ring. Then all of a sudden Taylor Wilde&rsq[...]
Apr 25 - In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) defended the[...]
Apr 25 - A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title vs. Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat matc[...]
Apr 25 - Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W. Morrissey. He had been using CazXL since leaving [...]
Apr 25 - The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be reunited for the first time in 22 years and will [...]
Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remember Steveson was shown ringside with Stephanie McM[...]
Apr 25 - A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested the it might be as soon as tonight's IMPACT Rebellio[...]
Apr 25 - Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut. He took to Twitter to show off his physique and noted that doctors told him years ago that he would n[...]
Apr 25 - On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts, former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore tweeted, "Where does he store his s[...]
Apr 25 - The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations. One such allegation is that Carrano stole actual WWE title belts a[...]
Apr 25
WWE Files Trademarks For Current NXT Storyline WWE recently filed trademark requests for the term "In-Dex" on April 24, 2021 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Below is the description of their listing: International Class 041: E[...]
Apr 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has revealed that following a botched suplex he never trusted Scott Steiner again. During their feud in the early 90s, Steiner delivered an Olympic-style suplex to Va[...]
Apr 25
Former WWE Referee Criticizes AEW Referees Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized the way AEW is handling their officials during the most recent edition of his Reffin’ Rant series on Twitter. Korderas had a 22-year tenure with WWE[...]
Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card: Title vs. Title MatchAEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling &a[...]
Apr 24 - AEW Dark: Elevation returns this Monday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show. - Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chuck Taylor with Trent - Bi[...]
Apr 24 - Christian Cage was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, he talked about when he plans to hang up his boots and retire from the ring. Here is what he said: "I signed a multi[...]
Apr 24
MMA Fighter Sanjana George Has Signed With WWE Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George will be joining WWE. She issued the announcement yesterday on her Instagram account revealing the news. "Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it’s just the be[...]
Apr 24 - During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed the match he officiated between The Undertaker and Goldberg at the 2019 Super Showdown pay-per-view event [...]
Apr 24 - On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, Charlie Haas discussed his relationship with Kurt Angle. He was a big part of a tag team with Angle which was called Team Angle alongside Shelton Benjamin, and was a[...]
Apr 24
New WWE Content Arrives On Peacock In May WWE Network News reports new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the USA.) in May. While there maybe more, here's what is confirmed for sure * WWE Untold[...]
Apr 24 - WWE Network News reports new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the USA.) in May. While there maybe more, here's what is confirmed for sure * WWE Untold[...]
Apr 24 - The Miz had discussed that he was shunned by the WWE locker room. He gained his fame by being a reality TV star and was a runner up for WWE's Tough Enough show. He spent a few years working on the in[...]