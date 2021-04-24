Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Reveals He Almost Ended Undertaker vs. Goldberg Match Early

During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed the match he officiated between The Undertaker and Goldberg at the 2019 Super Showdown pay-per-view event in Saudi Arbia. He revealed he almost had to call an audible during the match.

"I almost had to call an audible during the Undertaker/Goldberg match at Saudi Arabia. It went downhill after Goldberg got gashed open in the turnbuckle, got concussed. He was badly concussed and he got through the match, but barely. That’s when I was kinda worried because I thought, ‘oh my God!’"

"After the suplex, they almost broke their necks. ‘Oh my God, let’s get this done.’ I was waiting to hear back from somebody to say, ‘should I call this match or not because he’s not doing good at all?’ Taker tells me something, I’m doing it. I don’t care if the office in the back didn’t like it or not! Taker is one of the bosses, that’s for sure."