The Miz Says He Was Shunned In The Locker Room During His Early Years In WWE

The Miz had discussed that he was shunned by the WWE locker room. He gained his fame by being a reality TV star and was a runner up for WWE's Tough Enough show.

He spent a few years working on the indie scene before he arrived on SmackDown in 2006. While he recalled his early days, he said the WWE locker room saw him as a reality TV star not looking to aspire to become a pro wrestler.

"When I first came to WWE, I think everyone assumed — and I wasn’t out there telling everyone I was on the independent scene — I was on The Real World and that’s why I was there. Everyone was like, ‘We don’t care who The Miz is. As a matter of fact, we don’t like The Miz, we don’t like Mike, we don’t like you. Period. You don’t belong here.’ I was always trying to find the right spot on the dial. I was turned up [as The Miz] for so long that when I got to WWE and I was at 100, WWE wanted me to take it down to like a 20. It takes time to develop that, it takes time to learn where you have to be and where you need to go.

To work on his promo abilities, he used WWE media days, and picked John Cena's brain during live shows.