Jim Ross Says To Give Adnan Virk Some Time As A Commentator

On the latest podcast episode of Grillin JR, Jim Ross spoke about Adnan Virk and Michael Cole getting criticism for his mistake during the Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair match.

“I thought that some of the audience was a little hard on Michael Cole for having some mistakes,” Ross said. “This damn job is not easy. You think about it in logic, to do a 2-3 hour show without a script, you’re not reading lines, you’re creating lines, you’re creating the content. You’re bound to make mistakes here and there and because of social media, a lot of the fans have no patience. Of course when you make a mistake, they call for your head. ‘Oh they’ve got to get rid of JR,’ or ‘Oh they’ve got to get rid of this guy or that guy,’ easy Einstein, what are you basing this on? How old are you 12? What do you have 19 Twitter followers and you’re going to be an expert and tell me how to do my job? You can make suggestions but you can only go so far with that logic. It’s a tough time to be on television with the digital imprint that’s there because everybody knows more than they’ve ever known, curtains been pulled back and now everybody’s a quasi booker. It’s just not fair quite frankly.”

Virk made his debut as a RAW commentator earlier this month, and he was hired due to the fact he can make wrestlers seem bigger than they are.

JR said he met Adnan before and said he was a nice guy who will make a great addition to the RAW team after he gains experience.