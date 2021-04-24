Snoop Dogg Says WWE Were Mad When He Appeared On AEW Dynamite

Way back in December Snoop Dogg had some heat with WWE for appearing on AEW Dynamite. Snoop agreed to appear on a January 6th episode of AEW Dynamite.

He confirmed the fact WWE were unhappy he did appear on the program.

“They felt some type of way. Let me tell you this, Snoop Dogg ain’t no wrestler. He’s bigger than that. You gotta understand that. This is the dynamics of what happened: I had a show on TBS called Go-Big Show. So, Cody Rhodes was one of the judges on the show, and he’s one of the top dogs at AEW. So, as a promotional vehicle for the gig, I went on AEW"

He went on to reveal the word he got from WWE themselves.

“Hey, you funning with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute,” said Snoop. “So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, ‘hey man, we got this videogame and we need you.'”

Snoop Dogg is likely referring to the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.