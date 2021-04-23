WWE Welcomes New Class Of International Performance Center Recruits

- Stephanie De Landre of Sydney, Australia, has a background in dance and soccer, and has been a standout on the independent wrestling scene down under.

- Matt Farrelly of Sydney, Australia, is a former history teacher with experience in the ring and on reality television. He competed on “Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” in 2019.

- Hideki Suzuki joins the WWE PC’s coaching staff. The Hokkaido, Japan, native trained in catch-as-catch can wrestling at Japan’s Snake Pit under the legendary Billy Robinson before stepping into the ring for Big Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle-1 and Zero1, among others. In 2017, Suzuki was named the MVP of Japanese independent wrestling by Samurai TV.

- Sanjana George is a 24-year-old from Bangalore, India. In addition to her passion for running grueling obstacle courses, George also holds a 5-1 record in mixed martial arts.

WWE has officially announced the new class of international Performance Center recruits. The following was issued revealing details about the new recruits:

Daniel Bryan Vs Roman Reigns Universal Title Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown

WWE announced that we will be seeing The Head of the Table Roman Reigns take on Daniel Bryan in what could be Bryan's final SmackDown match. After Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso and Seth Ro[...] Apr 23 - WWE announced that we will be seeing The Head of the Table Roman Reigns take on Daniel Bryan in what could be Bryan's final SmackDown match. After Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso and Seth Ro[...]

Aleister Black Appears On Tonight's SmackDown In A Cryptic Vignette

Black is back, baby! Aleister Black has finally made his appearance on tonight's SmackDown episode in over six months. He has come back as a cryptic vignette and this is a very new side of Black. He [...] Apr 23 - Black is back, baby! Aleister Black has finally made his appearance on tonight's SmackDown episode in over six months. He has come back as a cryptic vignette and this is a very new side of Black. He [...]

WWE Welcomes New Class Of International Performance Center Recruits

Mickie James Issues New Statement Concerning Trash Bag Incident

Mickie James issued a new statement regarding her belongings being delivered to her in a trash bag and Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. “I would like to address this one last t[...] Apr 23 - Mickie James issued a new statement regarding her belongings being delivered to her in a trash bag and Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. “I would like to address this one last t[...]

Apollo Vs Kevin Owens For Intercontinental Title Announced On SmackDown

It was just announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that Kevin Owens will take on Apollo tonight for the IC Title. Below is the official announcement made by Adam Pearce himself. .@WWEApollo defends[...] Apr 23 - It was just announced by WWE official Adam Pearce that Kevin Owens will take on Apollo tonight for the IC Title. Below is the official announcement made by Adam Pearce himself. .@WWEApollo defends[...]

Bayley Will Face Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has just announced that Bayley will challenge Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. It was believed Sasha Banks would get a rematch against Belair following the title change at WrestleMania 37. Banks [...] Apr 23 - WWE has just announced that Bayley will challenge Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. It was believed Sasha Banks would get a rematch against Belair following the title change at WrestleMania 37. Banks [...]

John Cone’s WWE Talent Relations Termination Rescinded

WWE referee John Cone was relieved of his duties as a Senior Manager of talent relations yesterday. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Cone is already back as Senior Manager for the department[...] Apr 23 - WWE referee John Cone was relieved of his duties as a Senior Manager of talent relations yesterday. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Cone is already back as Senior Manager for the department[...]

WWE To Make Big Changes To The Structure Of The Company

WWE is reportedly set to make big changes to the structure and presentation of the company over the next year. Newly appointed President Nick Khan is receiving even more control and power to make sig[...] Apr 23 - WWE is reportedly set to make big changes to the structure and presentation of the company over the next year. Newly appointed President Nick Khan is receiving even more control and power to make sig[...]

Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match for tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Apollo Crews, with Commander Azeez in his corner, will defend the title against an unannounced o[...] Apr 23 - WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match for tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Apollo Crews, with Commander Azeez in his corner, will defend the title against an unannounced o[...]

Darren Young Says He Was Constantly Harassed By Mark Carrano Due To Losing Job At WWE

Darren Young had revealed on Twitter that he had been constantly harassed by Mark Carrano who is now fired by WWE. Young said he was constantly harassed due to losing his job at WWE but stayed quiet [...] Apr 23 - Darren Young had revealed on Twitter that he had been constantly harassed by Mark Carrano who is now fired by WWE. Young said he was constantly harassed due to losing his job at WWE but stayed quiet [...]

Steve "Mongo" McMichael Battling ALS

Our prayers go out to Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he was just recently told he is suffering with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He did an interv[...] Apr 23 - Our prayers go out to Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he was just recently told he is suffering with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He did an interv[...]

WWE Sends Condolences After Cornell Gunter Loses His Child

Cornell Gunter is a WWE NXT content producer for the company, and he and his his fiancée Nicole sadly lost their newborn son Cairo. Gunter shared earlier within this week on how his son [...] Apr 23 - Cornell Gunter is a WWE NXT content producer for the company, and he and his his fiancée Nicole sadly lost their newborn son Cairo. Gunter shared earlier within this week on how his son [...]

Terry Funk Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk aged 76 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The reports notes that he tested positive after attending church a few we[...] Apr 23 - Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk aged 76 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The reports notes that he tested positive after attending church a few we[...]

New NWA Pay-Per-View Announced - When Our Shadows Fall

FITE TV issued the following: The National Wrestling Alliance presents “When Our Shadows Fall,” LIVE on PPV June 6th at 4 PM EST. Exclusively on FITE (New York–April 23, 2021) &nda[...] Apr 23 - FITE TV issued the following: The National Wrestling Alliance presents “When Our Shadows Fall,” LIVE on PPV June 6th at 4 PM EST. Exclusively on FITE (New York–April 23, 2021) &nda[...]

Konnan Reportedly Needs A Second Kidney Transplant

As reported last month pro wrestling veteran Konnan was hospitalized due to COVID-19, which was very serious as he has an immune issue due to a kidney transplant back in 2007. In an update, Wrestling[...] Apr 23 - As reported last month pro wrestling veteran Konnan was hospitalized due to COVID-19, which was very serious as he has an immune issue due to a kidney transplant back in 2007. In an update, Wrestling[...]

Daniel Bryan Says He Tried To Get Out Of The WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Daniel Bryan recently talked to BT Sport about his WWE WrestleMania 37 main event, admitting he actually tried to get out of the big match. On his ring gear for the match: "It’s an interesting[...] Apr 23 - Daniel Bryan recently talked to BT Sport about his WWE WrestleMania 37 main event, admitting he actually tried to get out of the big match. On his ring gear for the match: "It’s an interesting[...]

Backstage Update On Why WWE Released Kalisto

As reported last week, Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE. In an update on his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kalis[...] Apr 23 - As reported last week, Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE. In an update on his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kalis[...]

WWE SmackDown Has A New Backstage Interviewer Starting Tonight

WWE has a new backstage correspondent joining the company for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The company announced that Megan Morant (Megan O’Brien) is joining the backstage interviewing tea[...] Apr 23 - WWE has a new backstage correspondent joining the company for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The company announced that Megan Morant (Megan O’Brien) is joining the backstage interviewing tea[...]

AEW Star Darius Out Of Action For A Significant Period Following Surgery

AEW star Darius Martin is injured and will be out of ring action for a significant period. He revealed on Thursday that he had ACL surgery, tweeting: "Had ACL surgery this morning.... First time hav[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Darius Martin is injured and will be out of ring action for a significant period. He revealed on Thursday that he had ACL surgery, tweeting: "Had ACL surgery this morning.... First time hav[...]

Vince McMahon Praises His New Management Team As 'The Best In WWE History'

During a recent WWE earnings call, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has high praise for his new senior leadership team. McMahon said: "Like every other form of entertainment or sport, we’re coming o[...] Apr 23 - During a recent WWE earnings call, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has high praise for his new senior leadership team. McMahon said: "Like every other form of entertainment or sport, we’re coming o[...]

John Cena Shows Off His Impressive Physique On His 44th Birthday

WWE vetran John Cena turned 44 on Friday and took to his social media to show off his physique. Cena posted on Twitter: "The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday &am[...] Apr 23 - WWE vetran John Cena turned 44 on Friday and took to his social media to show off his physique. Cena posted on Twitter: "The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday &am[...]

The Home Of Former TNA President Dixie Carter Catches Fire

The home of former TNA President Dixie Carter in Nashville, Tennessee caught fire. Carter revealed the news herself on social media, thanking a "good samaritan" that called 911 for the fire departmen[...] Apr 23 - The home of former TNA President Dixie Carter in Nashville, Tennessee caught fire. Carter revealed the news herself on social media, thanking a "good samaritan" that called 911 for the fire departmen[...]

The Undertaker On WWE Becoming 'Soft', Clarifies 'I Wasn’t Bashing Our Talent'

As reported last yaer, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and made the following comment about the current WWE product which sparked a lot of discussion among fans and talent. "It&r[...] Apr 23 - As reported last yaer, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and made the following comment about the current WWE product which sparked a lot of discussion among fans and talent. "It&r[...]

Former NXT Star Now Back With IMPACT Wrestling

Former NXT star Rachael Ellering has returned to IMPACT Wrestling. During this week's IMPACT, Ellering returned to help Jordynne Grace. Grace was in the ring in a confrontation with Kiera Hoga[...] Apr 23 - Former NXT star Rachael Ellering has returned to IMPACT Wrestling. During this week's IMPACT, Ellering returned to help Jordynne Grace. Grace was in the ring in a confrontation with Kiera Hoga[...]