Mickie James Issues New Statement Concerning Trash Bag Incident

Mickie James issued a new statement regarding her belongings being delivered to her in a trash bag and Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano.

“I would like to address this one last time, then we can all move on. I have so many amazing things on the horizon. The last thing I desire it to have any of that tainted with ugliness and negativity. I take zero pride or joy in the fact that someone would lose their job ever. Especially someone I considered a friend. I am confident that Vince & the McMahons had no idea that this is how we were sent packing. It hurt a fragile me much more ten years ago when my belongings arrived on my doorstep, because WWE was my everything. I’ve grown as woman and a person as much as we all have in this business. I am stronger today than I’ve ever been and smart enough to know that it wasn’t a deliberate attack on me. However, the symbolism can not be denied. I am sorry that a thoughtless and tone deaf act would cost anyone their job. But I am not sorry that I had the courage to ensure it will never happen to anyone else moving forward. So if that’s my final mark in this company moving forward I am ok with that. When I first started in this business one of the best pieces of advice I received was, ‘Just leave the business better than you found it kid’ and that has always been my ultimate goal. I love you all so much. I am legitimately grateful for my time at WWE and throughout my whole career. I am looking forward to everything that is next. I truly hope you are too and perhaps you will join me.

Sincerely and Humbly Yours,

Mickie Laree James-Aldis”