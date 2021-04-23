WWE To Make Big Changes To The Structure Of The Company

WWE is reportedly set to make big changes to the structure and presentation of the company over the next year.

Newly appointed President Nick Khan is receiving even more control and power to make significant changes to move the company into a mainstream entertainment property.

PWInsider reported, "We are told by a number of WWE sources that Khan has been given great power and leeway by Vince McMahon to move WWE forward into the future and prepare to bring the company towards a more mainstream entertainment property."

The report also reveals that Khan is transitioning the company into "something to similar to Marvel and DC with lots of potential crossover appeal not just for performers but the characters and WWE brand itself."

Khan earned