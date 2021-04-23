Steve "Mongo" McMichael Battling ALS
Posted By: Dustin on Apr 23, 2021
Our prayers go out to Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he was just recently told he is suffering with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
He did an interview with the Chicago Tribune, and opened up about his battle with ALS. He found out about it in January of this year.
McMichael says he is down nearly 200 pounds which he said is lighter than he was graduating high school, and he's unable to raise his arms or hold anything in his hands.
“I promise you,” McMichael says, “this epitaph that I’m going to have on me now? This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end. I want everybody to realize why they’re no longer going to see me around. I thought I was ready for anything. But man. This will sneak up on you like a cheap-shotting Green Bay Packer.”
He's best known for his time as a member of The Four Horsemen during his time in WCW, and did commentary work for WCW Nitro. He won a Super Bowl ring with the 1985 Chicago Bears.
You can support him and his family by visiting
here
