WWE Sends Condolences After Cornell Gunter Loses His Child

Posted By: Dustin on Apr 23, 2021

Cornell Gunter is a WWE NXT content producer for the company, and he and his  his fiancée Nicole sadly lost their newborn son Cairo.

Gunter shared earlier within this week on how his son Cairo died shortly after he was born at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida. He accused the hospital of  negligence that led to the tragic passing of his son, and told how the parents were disrespected by hospital workers.

 “Our thoughts are with a member of our #WWENXT family, producer Cornell, and his fiancée Nicole. We’re all thinking of you in this difficult time. #WeAreNXT [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji]”

Both Cornell and Nicole have gotten an outpouring amount of support due to the loss of their newborn son. 

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here. Their “Justice For Cairo” Change.org petition can be found here.


