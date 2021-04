Terry Funk Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

Longtime rivals Terry Funk and Jerry “The King” Lawler clash on Nov. 3, 1990, in this Hidden Gem: Courtesy of WWE Network.

We send our best wishes to Funk on his recovery.

The reports notes that he tested positive after attending church a few weeks ago. He is reported to be doing well.

Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk aged 76 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

John Cone’s WWE Talent Relations Termination Rescinded

WWE referee John Cone was relieved of his duties as a Senior Manager of talent relations yesterday. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Cone is already back as Senior Manager for the department[...] Apr 23 - WWE referee John Cone was relieved of his duties as a Senior Manager of talent relations yesterday. In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Cone is already back as Senior Manager for the department[...]

WWE To Make Big Changes To The Structure Of The Company

WWE is reportedly set to make big changes to the structure and presentation of the company over the next year. Newly appointed President Nick Khan is receiving even more control and power to make sig[...] Apr 23 - WWE is reportedly set to make big changes to the structure and presentation of the company over the next year. Newly appointed President Nick Khan is receiving even more control and power to make sig[...]

Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match for tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Apollo Crews, with Commander Azeez in his corner, will defend the title against an unannounced o[...] Apr 23 - WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match for tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Apollo Crews, with Commander Azeez in his corner, will defend the title against an unannounced o[...]

Darren Young Says He Was Constantly Harassed By Mark Carrano Due To Losing Job At WWE

Darren Young had revealed on Twitter that he had been constantly harassed by Mark Carrano who is now fired by WWE. Young said he was constantly harassed due to losing his job at WWE but stayed quiet [...] Apr 23 - Darren Young had revealed on Twitter that he had been constantly harassed by Mark Carrano who is now fired by WWE. Young said he was constantly harassed due to losing his job at WWE but stayed quiet [...]

Steve "Mongo" McMichael Battling ALS

Our prayers go out to Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he was just recently told he is suffering with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He did an interv[...] Apr 23 - Our prayers go out to Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he was just recently told he is suffering with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He did an interv[...]

WWE Sends Condolences After Cornell Gunter Loses His Child

Cornell Gunter is a WWE NXT content producer for the company, and he and his his fiancée Nicole sadly lost their newborn son Cairo. Gunter shared earlier within this week on how his son [...] Apr 23 - Cornell Gunter is a WWE NXT content producer for the company, and he and his his fiancée Nicole sadly lost their newborn son Cairo. Gunter shared earlier within this week on how his son [...]

Terry Funk Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk aged 76 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The reports notes that he tested positive after attending church a few we[...] Apr 23 - Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk aged 76 was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The reports notes that he tested positive after attending church a few we[...]

New NWA Pay-Per-View Announced - When Our Shadows Fall

FITE TV issued the following: The National Wrestling Alliance presents “When Our Shadows Fall,” LIVE on PPV June 6th at 4 PM EST. Exclusively on FITE (New York–April 23, 2021) &nda[...] Apr 23 - FITE TV issued the following: The National Wrestling Alliance presents “When Our Shadows Fall,” LIVE on PPV June 6th at 4 PM EST. Exclusively on FITE (New York–April 23, 2021) &nda[...]

Konnan Reportedly Needs A Second Kidney Transplant

As reported last month pro wrestling veteran Konnan was hospitalized due to COVID-19, which was very serious as he has an immune issue due to a kidney transplant back in 2007. In an update, Wrestling[...] Apr 23 - As reported last month pro wrestling veteran Konnan was hospitalized due to COVID-19, which was very serious as he has an immune issue due to a kidney transplant back in 2007. In an update, Wrestling[...]

Daniel Bryan Says He Tried To Get Out Of The WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Daniel Bryan recently talked to BT Sport about his WWE WrestleMania 37 main event, admitting he actually tried to get out of the big match. On his ring gear for the match: "It’s an interesting[...] Apr 23 - Daniel Bryan recently talked to BT Sport about his WWE WrestleMania 37 main event, admitting he actually tried to get out of the big match. On his ring gear for the match: "It’s an interesting[...]

Backstage Update On Why WWE Released Kalisto

As reported last week, Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE. In an update on his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kalis[...] Apr 23 - As reported last week, Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE. In an update on his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kalis[...]

WWE SmackDown Has A New Backstage Interviewer Starting Tonight

WWE has a new backstage correspondent joining the company for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The company announced that Megan Morant (Megan O’Brien) is joining the backstage interviewing tea[...] Apr 23 - WWE has a new backstage correspondent joining the company for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The company announced that Megan Morant (Megan O’Brien) is joining the backstage interviewing tea[...]

AEW Star Darius Out Of Action For A Significant Period Following Surgery

AEW star Darius Martin is injured and will be out of ring action for a significant period. He revealed on Thursday that he had ACL surgery, tweeting: "Had ACL surgery this morning.... First time hav[...] Apr 23 - AEW star Darius Martin is injured and will be out of ring action for a significant period. He revealed on Thursday that he had ACL surgery, tweeting: "Had ACL surgery this morning.... First time hav[...]

Vince McMahon Praises His New Management Team As 'The Best In WWE History'

During a recent WWE earnings call, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has high praise for his new senior leadership team. McMahon said: "Like every other form of entertainment or sport, we’re coming o[...] Apr 23 - During a recent WWE earnings call, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has high praise for his new senior leadership team. McMahon said: "Like every other form of entertainment or sport, we’re coming o[...]

John Cena Shows Off His Impressive Physique On His 44th Birthday

WWE vetran John Cena turned 44 on Friday and took to his social media to show off his physique. Cena posted on Twitter: "The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday &am[...] Apr 23 - WWE vetran John Cena turned 44 on Friday and took to his social media to show off his physique. Cena posted on Twitter: "The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday &am[...]

The Home Of Former TNA President Dixie Carter Catches Fire

The home of former TNA President Dixie Carter in Nashville, Tennessee caught fire. Carter revealed the news herself on social media, thanking a "good samaritan" that called 911 for the fire departmen[...] Apr 23 - The home of former TNA President Dixie Carter in Nashville, Tennessee caught fire. Carter revealed the news herself on social media, thanking a "good samaritan" that called 911 for the fire departmen[...]

The Undertaker On WWE Becoming 'Soft', Clarifies 'I Wasn’t Bashing Our Talent'

As reported last yaer, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and made the following comment about the current WWE product which sparked a lot of discussion among fans and talent. "It&r[...] Apr 23 - As reported last yaer, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and made the following comment about the current WWE product which sparked a lot of discussion among fans and talent. "It&r[...]

Former NXT Star Now Back With IMPACT Wrestling

Former NXT star Rachael Ellering has returned to IMPACT Wrestling. During this week's IMPACT, Ellering returned to help Jordynne Grace. Grace was in the ring in a confrontation with Kiera Hoga[...] Apr 23 - Former NXT star Rachael Ellering has returned to IMPACT Wrestling. During this week's IMPACT, Ellering returned to help Jordynne Grace. Grace was in the ring in a confrontation with Kiera Hoga[...]

Gail Kim Says Mark Carrano Is Not A Good Human Being

Mark Carrano was fired by WWE today, and Gail Kim had issued a statement after the news broke he was fired by the company. Kim stated that he is not a good human being, but feels he should not get bl[...] Apr 23 - Mark Carrano was fired by WWE today, and Gail Kim had issued a statement after the news broke he was fired by the company. Kim stated that he is not a good human being, but feels he should not get bl[...]

WWE Fires Mark Carrano Due To Trash Bag Incident

WrestlingInc reports that WWE fired Mark Carrano from the company. He was the Senior Director of Talent Relations. As we posted earlier, Mickie James posted getting a garbage bag sent to her via the [...] Apr 23 - WrestlingInc reports that WWE fired Mark Carrano from the company. He was the Senior Director of Talent Relations. As we posted earlier, Mickie James posted getting a garbage bag sent to her via the [...]

WWE Releases Staff In Their Talent Relations Department

There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level housecleaning this week with the departures centered ar[...] Apr 22 - There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level housecleaning this week with the departures centered ar[...]

Mickie James Responds To WWE Mailing Her Property In Trash Bag

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care package" by WWE apparently. The photo shows a black garb[...] Apr 22 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care package" by WWE apparently. The photo shows a black garb[...]

WWE Sells Anime Series To Crunchyroll

It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE has sold a multi-e[...] Apr 22 - It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE has sold a multi-e[...]

Sean Waltman Says Samoa Joe Is A Main Eventer Anywhere He Goes

Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter where Joe ends up, he should be a main eventer talent[...] Apr 22 - Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter where Joe ends up, he should be a main eventer talent[...]