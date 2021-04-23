Backstage Update On Why WWE Released Kalisto

As reported last week, Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE.

In an update on his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kalisto "cut his own throat" in regards to the build-up to his release.

The idea for the Lucha House party was created by Lince Dorado with the hope it would appear to Vince McMahon's idea of Mexican stereotypes. The hope was that they could make money of merchandise even though they might not get a big push.

However, Kalisto grew unhappy about his involvement in the team, with Meltzer saying, "Kalisto grew unhappy about being part of an act that was booked as prelim jokes.”

He was told continually by management he could not leave the team. When Lince Dorado requested if he and Metalik could be a team as Kalisto wanted out WWE decided to do take Kalisto away from the group.

Meltzer noted, "There were never any plans to do anything with the split and it was just a way to pacify Kalisto."

Following the split they didn't do much with any of the talent and Kalisto was hardly booked and led to his release last week.