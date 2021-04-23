AEW Star Darius Out Of Action For A Significant Period Following Surgery

AEW star Darius Martin is injured and will be out of ring action for a significant period.

He revealed on Thursday that he had ACL surgery, tweeting:

"Had ACL surgery this morning.... First time having surgery and this anesthesia has been hitting my body like a MFer all day. Nonetheless, the road to recovery begins. It’ll be long but when I’m back, expect me to be performing at a level you’ve NEVER seen before."

This type of surgery has a long recovery period of sometimes up to a year.

Darius is a part of the tag team, Top Flight, with his brother Dante Martin. Dante is currently competing in AEW as a singles star.