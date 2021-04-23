The Undertaker On WWE Becoming 'Soft', Clarifies 'I Wasn’t Bashing Our Talent'

As reported last yaer, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and made the following comment about the current WWE product which sparked a lot of discussion among fans and talent.

"It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough edge."

In a recent interview with with SI.com, The Undertaker addressed his comments again:

"I wasn’t bashing our talent. Our talent is extraordinary. What they’re physically able to do, I couldn’t imagine doing that back in the day. I have a lot of respect for our roster, but I came from a different time period. My point was it was tough back then. I remember when Triple H first came in, and he was shocked that I had black electrical tape on my boots. It was just a different time. We didn’t even have trainers on the road. If you had torn gear, you either wore it torn or you tried to fix it yourself. I’m so proud to be part of the evolution of our business. The industry has come so far. It’s a sign of the success and how far we’ve come."