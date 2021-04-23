I know the WWE trolls are going to come for me, but Mark was not a good human being. I don’t think he should necessarily get blamed for this incident but I hope this karma makes him realize and wake up. Be a nice human and maybe things will change for you @TheHeaterMC https://t.co/MEIiB3Q0k4

"I know the WWE trolls are going to come for me, but Mark was not a good human being. I don’t think he should necessarily get blamed for this incident but I hope this karma makes him realize and wake up. Be a nice human and maybe things will change for you @TheHeaterMC"

Kim stated that he is not a good human being, but feels he should not get blamed for the trash bag incident, but hopes karma makes him realize and wake up.

Mark Carrano was fired by WWE today, and Gail Kim had issued a statement after the news broke he was fired by the company.

» More News From This Feed

Gail Kim Says Mark Carrano Is Not A Good Human Being

Mark Carrano was fired by WWE today, and Gail Kim had issued a statement after the news broke he was fired by the company. Kim stated that he is not a good human being, but feels he should not get bl[...] Apr 23 - Mark Carrano was fired by WWE today, and Gail Kim had issued a statement after the news broke he was fired by the company. Kim stated that he is not a good human being, but feels he should not get bl[...]

WWE Fires Mark Carrano Due To Trash Bag Incident

WrestlingInc reports that WWE fired Mark Carrano from the company. He was the Senior Director of Talent Relations. As we posted earlier, Mickie James posted getting a garbage bag sent to her via the [...] Apr 23 - WrestlingInc reports that WWE fired Mark Carrano from the company. He was the Senior Director of Talent Relations. As we posted earlier, Mickie James posted getting a garbage bag sent to her via the [...]

WWE Releases Staff In Their Talent Relations Department

There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level housecleaning this week with the departures centered ar[...] Apr 22 - There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level housecleaning this week with the departures centered ar[...]

Mickie James Responds To WWE Mailing Her Property In Trash Bag

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care package" by WWE apparently. The photo shows a black garb[...] Apr 22 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care package" by WWE apparently. The photo shows a black garb[...]

WWE Sells Anime Series To Crunchyroll

It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE has sold a multi-e[...] Apr 22 - It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE has sold a multi-e[...]

Sean Waltman Says Samoa Joe Is A Main Eventer Anywhere He Goes

Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter where Joe ends up, he should be a main eventer talent[...] Apr 22 - Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter where Joe ends up, he should be a main eventer talent[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Dropped This Week

This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 15[...] Apr 22 - This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 15[...]

Scott D'Amore Says TNA Brand Could Be Brought Back

Scott D'Amore has stated that we could possibly see a revival of the TNA brand, perhaps as a platform for the women's division aka Knockouts. He appeared on the TMFI Wrestling show to comment on this[...] Apr 22 - Scott D'Amore has stated that we could possibly see a revival of the TNA brand, perhaps as a platform for the women's division aka Knockouts. He appeared on the TMFI Wrestling show to comment on this[...]

WWE First Quarter 2021 Earnings

WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued to effectively execute our strategy, demonstrating[...] Apr 22 - WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued to effectively execute our strategy, demonstrating[...]

Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight

Below is the preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling which is the updated and final card for tonight's show. * Final build towards Rebellion * Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young * The Good Brothers v[...] Apr 22 - Below is the preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling which is the updated and final card for tonight's show. * Final build towards Rebellion * Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young * The Good Brothers v[...]

Speculation On WWE SummerSlam Locations

WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to. WWE are looking to do it in Phoenix, Arizona, or somewhere [...] Apr 22 - WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to. WWE are looking to do it in Phoenix, Arizona, or somewhere [...]

Goldberg Discusses Meeting Big E During His WCW Run

Goldberg joined WWE's The Bump this Wednesday, and he had discussed many topics on the program. Goldberg was asked how he'd match up against Big E. On how he'd fair against Big E Let’s be pe[...] Apr 22 - Goldberg joined WWE's The Bump this Wednesday, and he had discussed many topics on the program. Goldberg was asked how he'd match up against Big E. On how he'd fair against Big E Let’s be pe[...]

Christian Cage On Who He Wanted To Face In WWE

On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions. He talked about his debut in AEW and his goals moving forward with. On who he wanted t[...] Apr 22 - On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions. He talked about his debut in AEW and his goals moving forward with. On who he wanted t[...]

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Ram A Pickup Truck Into The Elite’s Trailer

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don Callis into their trailer. Omega was about to spe[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don Callis into their trailer. Omega was about to spe[...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander- The Factory vs. The Nightmare Family- [...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander- The Factory vs. The Nightmare Family- [...]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 Is Currently Hospitalized

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to take care of an infection that has landed him in hosp[...] Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to take care of an infection that has landed him in hosp[...]

Backstage Update On The Real Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Suspension

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a storyline $100,000 fine and indefinite suspension afte[...] Apr 21 - Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a storyline $100,000 fine and indefinite suspension afte[...]

Natalya Reportedly Pushed To Have More Women Featured At WrestleMania 37

Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She wanted the match on the card so more women could [...] Apr 21 - Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She wanted the match on the card so more women could [...]

This Week's WWE NXT Sees Viewership Increase

This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Nights. This week in terms of the key 18-49 demogra[...] Apr 21 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Nights. This week in terms of the key 18-49 demogra[...]

Miro Paid For A Private Screening For Entire AEW Locker Room To See Mortal Kombat

AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film has many people excited to see it for themselves [...] Apr 21 - AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film has many people excited to see it for themselves [...]

WWE Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia In 2021

WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company is hoping to hold an event before the end of the ye[...] Apr 21 - WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company is hoping to hold an event before the end of the ye[...]

Why Vince McMahon Is Against A Physical Hall Of Fame Building

A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE[...] Apr 21 - A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE[...]

D-Von Dudley Says The Dudley Boyz Are Done, 'We Should Move On'

D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his longtime tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley is a host o[...] Apr 21 - D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his longtime tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley is a host o[...]

AEW Advertising Return Of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston For Tonight's Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a two-week absence after a beat down by AEW World He[...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a two-week absence after a beat down by AEW World He[...]