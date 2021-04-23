WWE Fires Mark Carrano Due To Trash Bag Incident

WrestlingInc reports that WWE fired Mark Carrano from the company. He was the Senior Director of Talent Relations.

As we posted earlier, Mickie James posted getting a garbage bag sent to her via the mail and shared it on Twitter. Sean Ross Sapp reported that several talents are of the belief that Carrano has been relieved of his duties.

"Several names within WWE have reached out to identify Mark Carrano as being the point of blame in the trash bag incidents to released talent. All of those who made contact with Fightful on the record say that they've also heard that he's been let go from the company. Carrano's role was already largely taken over by Johnny Ace [Laurinaitis], who made the calls to release talent last week, and also made calls to apologize to talent this evening. Ace stated to some of those talent that Carrano was responsible for the trash bag mishaps, and that "it had been taken care of" without explicitly stating Carrano had been fired at the time."

Maria Kanellis confirmed getting a trash bag following her departure from WWE, while Gail Kim stated that this was a practice happening since before she joined WWE. Kim had worked for WWE from 2002 through 2004, and 2008 until 2011.