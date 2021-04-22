WWE Releases Staff In Their Talent Relations Department

There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now.

PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level housecleaning this week with the departures centered around Talent Relations. This faced another shake up as John Laurinaitis took over as head.

Nicole Zeoli worked as Director of Talent Relations is no longer with the company. She had been with WWE for more than 11 years, and moved into this Director’s role in February 2018.

John Cone has been released from his Senior Manager of Talent Relations role, but remains as a referee for WWE.

There may have been other departures, but they have not been confirmed yet.