Mickie James Responds To WWE Mailing Her Property In Trash Bag

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE.

This was a "care package" by WWE apparently. The photo shows a black garbage bag with her name on it on a piece of tape with apparently her belongings inside.

Mickie tagged Vince McMahon in the tweet getting his attention hopefully.

“Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters [kiss emoji".

Gail Kim helped provide insight with this "care package", and that this maybe a sort of regular practice when a former talent has property left behind.

“Is this from your drawer? Do they still do that?,” Kim asked. Mickie responded with a “Yup” GIF.

Is this from your drawer? Do they still do that? https://t.co/1ac1IxNyY7 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 22, 2021

And as of right now it appears Triple H posted a tweet saying the issue had been taken care of, and this employee isn't with the company anymore.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

Stephanie McMahon responded saying that she didn't deserve this treatment