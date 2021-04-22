WWE Sells Anime Series To Crunchyroll
Posted By: Dustin on Apr 22, 2021
It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series.
During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that WWE has sold a multi-episode anime series to Crunchyroll.
"As we continued to expand WWE's brand beyond the ring, we remain focused on developing the slate of original programming from WWE Studios. We sold a multi-episode anime series to Crunchyroll, which is now owned by Sony."
Further details regarding information on the anime haven't been released yet.
https://wrestlr.me/67823/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 22
Apr 22 - There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level house[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care packag[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE Presid[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter whe[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 ra[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Scott D'Amore has stated that we could possibly see a revival of the TNA brand, perhaps as a platform for the women's division aka Knockouts. He appe[...]
Apr 22 WWE First Quarter 2021 Earnings WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued [...]
Apr 22 - WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued [...]
Apr 22 Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight Below is the preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling which is the updated and final card for tonight's show. * Final build towards Rebellion * E[...]
Apr 22 - Below is the preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling which is the updated and final card for tonight's show. * Final build towards Rebellion * E[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to. WWE are l[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - Goldberg joined WWE's The Bump this Wednesday, and he had discussed many topics on the program. Goldberg was asked how he'd match up against Big E. O[...]
Apr 22
Apr 22 - On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions. He talked about his debut in AEW and [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to tak[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a stor[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Ni[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company i[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrest[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his[...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a [...]
Apr 21
Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight's Dynamite on TNT. - AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top conte[...]
Apr 21 Ronda Rousey Announces She Is Pregnant Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne rev[...]
Apr 21 - Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne rev[...]
Apr 20
Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talk[...]