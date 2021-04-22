AEW Dynamite Viewership Dropped This Week

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 15.9% from last week’s show, which ranked #2 with a 0.44 rating in the key demo.
This week's show drew 1.104 million viewers on TNT according to Showbuzz Daily.
As far as Dynamite went it ranked #30 in viewership, which is down from last week’s #26 ranking.
Below is the tracker provided by WrestlingInc
January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode) January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode) January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode) February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode) March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode) March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday) April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic April 28 Episode:
2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes 2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode
2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes 2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode