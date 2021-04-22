Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight

The final IMPACT before #IMPACTRebellion is TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV ! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iXjXmW5VIY

* Madman Fulton vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Petey Williams will kick things off on Before The Impact

Below is the preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling which is the updated and final card for tonight's show.

WWE Releases Staff In Their Talent Relations Department

There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level house[...] Apr 22 - There have been reportedly some departures within WWE HQ over the past few days now. PWinsider reports that WWE is undergoing a corporate level house[...]

Mickie James Responds To WWE Mailing Her Property In Trash Bag

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care packag[...] Apr 22 - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James had posted a photo on Twitter revealing her property was sent to her in a trash bag by WWE. This was a "care packag[...]

WWE Sells Anime Series To Crunchyroll

It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE Presid[...] Apr 22 - It seems WWE has partnered with Crunchyroll on making a multi episode anime series. During the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, WWE Presid[...]

Sean Waltman Says Samoa Joe Is A Main Eventer Anywhere He Goes

Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter whe[...] Apr 22 - Sean Waltman commented about Samoa Joe's release from WWE on his podcast this week called Pro Wrestling 4 Life. Waltman said that no matter whe[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Dropped This Week

This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 ra[...] Apr 22 - This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. they did rank #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 ra[...]

Scott D'Amore Says TNA Brand Could Be Brought Back

Scott D'Amore has stated that we could possibly see a revival of the TNA brand, perhaps as a platform for the women's division aka Knockouts. He appe[...] Apr 22 - Scott D'Amore has stated that we could possibly see a revival of the TNA brand, perhaps as a platform for the women's division aka Knockouts. He appe[...]

WWE First Quarter 2021 Earnings

WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued [...] Apr 22 - WWE have reported their first quarter earnings, and Vince McMahon had commented on the matter. “During the first quarter, we continued [...]

Speculation On WWE SummerSlam Locations

WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to. WWE are l[...] Apr 22 - WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to. WWE are l[...]

Goldberg Discusses Meeting Big E During His WCW Run

Goldberg joined WWE's The Bump this Wednesday, and he had discussed many topics on the program. Goldberg was asked how he'd match up against Big E. O[...] Apr 22 - Goldberg joined WWE's The Bump this Wednesday, and he had discussed many topics on the program. Goldberg was asked how he'd match up against Big E. O[...]

Christian Cage On Who He Wanted To Face In WWE

On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions. He talked about his debut in AEW and [...] Apr 22 - On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions. He talked about his debut in AEW and [...]

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Ram A Pickup Truck Into The Elite’s Trailer

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don [...] Apr 21 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don [...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris [...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris [...]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 Is Currently Hospitalized

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to tak[...] Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to tak[...]

Backstage Update On The Real Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Suspension

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a stor[...] Apr 21 - Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a stor[...]

Natalya Reportedly Pushed To Have More Women Featured At WrestleMania 37

Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She[...] Apr 21 - Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She[...]

This Week's WWE NXT Sees Viewership Increase

This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Ni[...] Apr 21 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Ni[...]

Miro Paid For A Private Screening For Entire AEW Locker Room To See Mortal Kombat

AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film[...] Apr 21 - AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film[...]

WWE Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia In 2021

WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company i[...] Apr 21 - WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company i[...]

Why Vince McMahon Is Against A Physical Hall Of Fame Building

A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrest[...] Apr 21 - A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrest[...]

D-Von Dudley Says The Dudley Boyz Are Done, 'We Should Move On'

D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his[...] Apr 21 - D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his[...]

AEW Advertising Return Of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston For Tonight's Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a [...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a [...]

Check Out Tonight's Announced Card For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following card for tonight's Dynamite on TNT. - AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top conte[...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight's Dynamite on TNT. - AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top conte[...]

Ronda Rousey Announces She Is Pregnant

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne rev[...] Apr 21 - Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne rev[...]