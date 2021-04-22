Speculation On WWE SummerSlam Locations

WWE are looking to possibly head on the road for this years SummerSlam event, and below are the locations that they possibly could head to.

WWE are looking to do it in Phoenix, Arizona, or somewhere in Texas as reported by PWInsider. At this time WWE haven't made up their minds on where SummerSlam may head this year, but they wish to be in a stadium with fans attending.

Due to the pandemic they of course could be forced to possibly just hold it at the ThunderDome, but this is what WWE are hoping.