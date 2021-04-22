WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Christian Cage On Who He Wanted To Face In WWE

Posted By: Dustin on Apr 22, 2021

On the latest podcast episode of AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage had joined the crew to answer some questions.

He talked about his debut in AEW and his goals moving forward with.

On who he wanted to face in WWE

“I would say probably Kevin Owens,” Cage stated. “I really like the passion that he has. I like the way that he delivers his promos. I think he’s fearless when he delivers his promos. I think that he’s a fearless competitor in the ring as well. I just like his style. Sami Zayn as well. I thought, especially this character the way it is now, we could have done some pretty special things. So off the top of my head, I would say probably those two guys.”

On if he'd want to face opponents from NJPW, Impact, etc

“Having that moment in The Rumble, it’s not like going in and wrestling a 20, 25, 30-minute match. It’s not the same thing, and from the conversations that we had, he understood what I wanted to do, but the fact of the matter is, I hadn’t proven anything yet, what I can do in the ring or still do. And he still took that chance, and I’ll never forget that. So my loyalty is to Tony Khan and AEW. Whatever happens after that happens.”

On if Edge was an influence for him to come back

"Yeah of course, it was motivation for me, but our injuries were completely different,” Cage noted. “But it was like, If he can do it, maybe, maybe, and I never really had the itch until I watched him go out there. And I got so emotional about it because I’m a control freak, and when you go out there, you can control everything that happens. And I wanted to do so well that I was nervous that I couldn’t control the situation. So I had to walk away, and get my composure and come back, but it kind of did plant those seeds in my brain.

I put it to the side until about the summer when that unsanctioned came up, and I was like, yeah, I got it to figure this out and see if this is possible. I need to close this on my own terms, but when he hugged me at The Rumble, we didn’t say anything. That wasn’t even a planned hug or anything like that. I did my thing and turned around. He was standing there with a huge smile on his face. Made me smile and we embraced and just kind of went about our business. So it was one of those spontaneous things. It was just a great moment. Can’t write those moments.

 

Source: AEW Unrestricted, h/t to Wrestling Inc.
