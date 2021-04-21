Former WWE Superstar EC3 Is Currently Hospitalized

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days.

On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to take care of an infection that has landed him in hospital. He posted:

•#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU•⁣

That's not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. it's more of an update.⁣

Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put others people's needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me.⁣

Long version; it's extensive, I've been hospitalized 5 days and we'll need longer.'

Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.⁣

Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone,⁣

#ControlYourNarrative⁣

#FreeEC3 #ec3

#DONTTEXTIMEANINITANDDONTHUNYTMEDOWN #LETMESLEEP #THANKS

On April 15, 2020, EC3 was released from his WWE contract as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to ROH in July of 2020.