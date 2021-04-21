Backstage Update On The Real Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Suspension

The dental work had already been started while she was off but needs to be completed.

In regards to why she really has been written off the flagship broadcast, Alex McCarthy has revealed she needs to have some dental work "that needs sorted out, but she’s not gonna be gone for long."

The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was issued a storyline $100,000 fine and indefinite suspension after she attacked a referee following a loss to Asuka in the main event of the show.

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw, and now we know why.

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Ram A Pickup Truck Into The Elite’s Trailer

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don Callis into their trailer. Omega was about to spe[...] Apr 21 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, cameras followed AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Tag champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers & Don Callis into their trailer. Omega was about to spe[...]

Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander- The Factory vs. The Nightmare Family- [...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Penta El Cero M vs. Orange Cassidy- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander- The Factory vs. The Nightmare Family- [...]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 Is Currently Hospitalized

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to take care of an infection that has landed him in hosp[...] Apr 21 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed he has been hospitalized for days. On his official Instagram, the current ROH star revealed he neglected to take care of an infection that has landed him in hosp[...]

Backstage Update On The Real Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Suspension

Natalya Reportedly Pushed To Have More Women Featured At WrestleMania 37

Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She wanted the match on the card so more women could [...] Apr 21 - Natalya was reportedly the person to push for the Tag-Team Turmoil match at WWE WrestleMania 37 - night one, according to a report from Fightful. She wanted the match on the card so more women could [...]

This Week's WWE NXT Sees Viewership Increase

This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Nights. This week in terms of the key 18-49 demogra[...] Apr 21 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network pulled in 841,000 viewers, which was up on last week's 805,000 viewers and the first to air on Tuesday Nights. This week in terms of the key 18-49 demogra[...]

Miro Paid For A Private Screening For Entire AEW Locker Room To See Mortal Kombat

AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film has many people excited to see it for themselves [...] Apr 21 - AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat. The new film has many people excited to see it for themselves [...]

WWE Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia In 2021

WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company is hoping to hold an event before the end of the ye[...] Apr 21 - WWE could be returning to Saudi Arabia in 2021. A report from insider @WrestleVotes on Twitter reveals that sources have indicated that the company is hoping to hold an event before the end of the ye[...]

Why Vince McMahon Is Against A Physical Hall Of Fame Building

A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE[...] Apr 21 - A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE[...]

D-Von Dudley Says The Dudley Boyz Are Done, 'We Should Move On'

D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his longtime tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley is a host o[...] Apr 21 - D-Von Dudley has claimed The Dudley Boyz are done. His comments came during an interview on JOFO In The Ring. D-Von works backstage in WWE, while his longtime tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley is a host o[...]

AEW Advertising Return Of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston For Tonight's Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a two-week absence after a beat down by AEW World He[...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. It has been revealed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will return following a two-week absence after a beat down by AEW World He[...]

Check Out Tonight's Announced Card For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following card for tonight's Dynamite on TNT. - AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top contender Tay Conti - Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks. [...] Apr 21 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight's Dynamite on TNT. - AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against top contender Tay Conti - Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks. [...]

Ronda Rousey Announces She Is Pregnant

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne revealed the news in a video posted to Rousey's offic[...] Apr 21 - Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne revealed the news in a video posted to Rousey's offic[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals If He's Talked To AEW, Something Is Coming With WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW. "Well my relationship with WWE is rea[...] Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW. "Well my relationship with WWE is rea[...]

Samoa Joe Debunks A Rumor About Himself Dating Back To 2008

In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view. During that event, Joe had a nasty landing[...] Apr 20 - In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view. During that event, Joe had a nasty landing[...]

Watch A Video Clip Of Mick Foley On Pawn Stars

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley made a special appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars on the History to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt. Check out a clip of Foley on t[...] Apr 20 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley made a special appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars on the History to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt. Check out a clip of Foley on t[...]

King Mo Returns To Action Tomorrow On MLW Fusion

MLW issues the following: King Mo in action tomorrow on FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (corner[...] Apr 20 - MLW issues the following: King Mo in action tomorrow on FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (corner[...]

6-Man Tag Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode. Bronson Reed will have the opportunity to win the NXT North American Title match vs. Johnny Gargan[...] Apr 20 - On tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode. Bronson Reed will have the opportunity to win the NXT North American Title match vs. Johnny Gargan[...]

Io Shirai Taking Some Time Off From WWE Television?

Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while. During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that [...] Apr 20 - Io Shirai could be done with WWE for a while. During the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Shirai lost the NXT women’s championship to Raquel Gonzalez. Up until that [...]

Sarray Victorious In Her NXT Debut But Things Turned Sour

Sarray has finally arrived in NXT. Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowe[...] Apr 20 - Sarray has finally arrived in NXT. Her debut with the company was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually signed back in February 2020, but could not travel to the U.S. so WWE allowe[...]

Jim Ross Says AEW Is Planning To Resume 'Pretty Aggressive' Touring In July

AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road. In some positive news r[...] Apr 20 - AEW has been filming television from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many can't wait for AEW to get back on the road. In some positive news r[...]

The Rock Buys A Mansion For $27.8 million, Steve Austin Sells His Home 3.4 Million

The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As [...] Apr 20 - The Rock and Steve Austin both made a lot of money during the high of The Attitude Era in the 90s and early 00s, both also went on to have successful careers outside of WWE making even more money. As [...]

Sarray’s WWE NXT Debut Match Opponent Revealed

Sarray is set to make her much anticipated WWE NXT debut tonight on USA Network. WWE has announced that Sarray will go head-to-head with Zoey Stark in her debut match. Below is the updated card: - [...] Apr 20 - Sarray is set to make her much anticipated WWE NXT debut tonight on USA Network. WWE has announced that Sarray will go head-to-head with Zoey Stark in her debut match. Below is the updated card: - [...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Falls Back Below 2 Million

Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw its viewership take a dip on last Monday’s episode which was the post-WrestleMania edition of the flagship broadcast. This week, Showbuzz Daily is r[...] Apr 20 - Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw its viewership take a dip on last Monday’s episode which was the post-WrestleMania edition of the flagship broadcast. This week, Showbuzz Daily is r[...]