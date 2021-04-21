Miro Paid For A Private Screening For Entire AEW Locker Room To See Mortal Kombat

AEW star Miro fka Rusev in WWE paid for the entire AEW locker room to see a private screening of the upcoming movie Mortal Kombat.

The new film has many people excited to see it for themselves and fans must wait till April 23rd to see the movie in theatres and even on HBO Max.

Miro is a big gamer, and so it is no surprise to see him want to see this movie, and Cody revealed that Miro set up a private screening for everybody in the locker room to watch it.

Brother set up a whole private screening for the locker-rooms.



Good man! 👏 https://t.co/oANMKMKaAn — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 21, 2021