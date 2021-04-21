Why Vince McMahon Is Against A Physical Hall Of Fame Building

A physical WWE Hall Fame building to house some of the company's most iconic memorable has long been rumored.

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon hasn't wanted to build a physical Hall of Fame building.

Meltzer simply noted that McMahon feels it 'would be a ‘waste of money.’

His son-in-law Triple H is however in favor of the idea and has been for some time. Meltzer said that 'The Game' has been pushing for a Hall of Fame 4-D experience for a number of years. Again. Vince McMahon has remained adamant that it would be a ‘waste of money.'

WWE normally showcases its most prized memorable at WrestleMania AXXESS events.