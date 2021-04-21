Ronda Rousey Announces She Is Pregnant
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2021
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced they are expecting their first child.
The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and husband Travis Browne revealed the news in a video posted to Rousey's official YouTube channel.
"I've been pregnant since January, so four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off and I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. There's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later."
Rousey and Browne will reveal the gender of the baby soon. Ronda's due date is 22 September.
Just recently, WWE President Nick Khan noted that Rousey will return to WWE at "a certain point in time in the not-too-distant future," but with this news it could be a whole before we see her back in a WWE ring.
Congratulations!
