Kurt Angle Reveals If He's Talked To AEW, Something Is Coming With WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Hannibal TV during which he talked about his current relationship with WWE and if he has had talks with AEW.

"Well my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way. I don’t have any plans of going to AEW. I haven’t really spoke to them that much. Just a couple messages sent back and forth but nothing serious.

I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t wanna mess that up. The company’s been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them."