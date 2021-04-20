Samoa Joe Debunks A Rumor About Himself Dating Back To 2008

In a Twitter posting, former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has debunked the rumor that he suffered a tailbone injury at the TNA Bound For Glory 2008 pay-per-view.

During that event, Joe had a nasty landing coming of flight of steps, smacking his tailbone on the concrete. It had been rumored that the incident led to Joe making changes to his style of wrestling, but according to Joe that was not the case.

"Nope, in fact I didn’t miss a day of work. I have refrained commenting on this because I have enjoyed how the legend grew over the years & it been somewhat of a social experiment for me watching it manifest as such a absolute truth. Person did his homework. Myth busted."



"Also it was never suppose to be what it was in the chaos of the crowd Sting was moved down the steps and what was supposed to be a cool slightly dangerous flying forearm had to be audibled into that mid air much to my surprise."

"The social experiment started when wrestlers I would meet would bring it up to me as a fact some even saying that “Man that changed your style up huh” which I would agree with, then internally shake my head at how easily rumor becomes fact."