King Mo Returns To Action Tomorrow On MLW Fusion

King Mo in action tomorrow on FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert) will be in action this Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After 8 weeks of heavy training with American Top Team in South Florida, King Mo is back and looking for a fight.

The dominant MMA fighter and 2020 King of the Knockout has signed an open contract bout sheet for tomorrow’s FUSION card.

Who will step up and have the fortitude to fight the former Strikeforce and RIZIN champ?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

•Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero

•King Mo in action

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

